CAN 2023: coach Rui Vitoria ‘hunted’, after the elimination of Egypt

Coach Rui Vitoria was fired from his post as Egypt coach, a week after the elimination of the Pharaohs in the round of 16 of CAN 2023, the Egyptian Football Federation announced on Sunday evening.

In the pipeline for a few days, it’s now official. Rui Vitoria is no longer Egypt coach. The Portuguese technician was fired from his post, a week after the elimination of the Pharaohs from CAN 2023, ejected by the DRC (1-1, 8-7 tab) in the round of 16. The announcement of his dismissal was made on Sunday evening by the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) in a press release on its official website.

“ The Board of Directors of the Egyptian Football Federation, following its meeting today to discuss technical and administrative reports regarding the participation of the national team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire d’Ivoire, decided to thank the Portuguese Rui Vitoria, the coach of the Egyptian national team, and his assistant staff, while studying the CVs of foreign coaches and presenting them at the next meeting. The Council decided to approve the appointment of Mohamed Youssef as coach of the Egyptian national team until a foreign technician is selected and the rest of the staff is trained“, indicates a press release from the EFA.

🚨 | توجيه الشكر لروي فيتوريا وجهازه المعاون قرر مجلس ادارة الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم عقب اجتماعه اليوم لمناقشة التقارير الفنية والإدارية بشأن مشاركة المنتخب الوطني في بطولة أمم أ The date is 2023 and the date is 2023. ي لمنتخب مصر وجهازه المعاون… pic.twitter.com/agC9iVa4t6 — EFA.eg (@EFA) February 4, 2024

Hervé Renard for the succession?

Appointed in July 2022, Rui Vitoria leaves the Egyptian selection with a record of 12 victories in 18 matches for 5 draws and only one defeat. For his replacement, the name of the French technician, Hervé Renard, winner of the African Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast, is regularly cited. But while waiting to see the French technician sit on the Pharaons bench, the interim is entrusted to the former Al Ahly coach, Mohamed Youssef.