CAN 2023: Liverpool are already worried about Mohamed Salah’s injury

In a press release on its official website, Liverpool expressed its fears regarding the injury of Mohamed Salah, while the captain of Egypt came out at the break during the draw against Ghana (2-2) at CAN 2023.

“I think it’s not serious, but I’m waiting to have results to know if he will be fit for the next match. I was satisfied with the reaction of the players who came back twice”coach Rui Vitoria explained about Mohamed’s injury, after the match against Ghana (2-2), Thursday evening, on the second day of Group B, at CAN 2023.

The Egyptian striker came off just before the break after feeling discomfort in the back of his left thigh. An injury that is already worrying Liverpool. In a press release published in the evening, the Reds commented on the situation of their star. “ Liverpool are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Mohamed Salah during Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana on Thursday evening“, it is written.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to Salah

Author of 14 goals and 8 assists in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season, Mohamed Salah is one of the great architects of Liverpool’s current form, leading the championship with two points ahead of his runner-up Manchester City. A long period of unavailability for the Pharaoh could be detrimental for the Mersey club for the rest of the season.

Also concerned about the case of his scorer, Jurgen Klopp also called the Egyptian to inquire about his news. “ I spoke with Mo last night. He felt it… We all know how rarely Mo is unavailable, so there must be something“, said the German technician this Friday, in front of the press.

“ With such injuries, additional examinations should be carried out.“added Klopp. Examinations, in particular an ultrasound and an MRI to know the nature of the 31-year-old player’s injury and possibly his duration of unavailability.

“ That’s what they’re doing right now and we’ll know more. I don’t have any more information at the moment. There will be an ultrasound and an MRI, and then we’ll see what Egypt’s plan is. But it’s too early“, specified the German. In the meantime, everyone keeps their fingers crossed, and Liverpool and Egypt.