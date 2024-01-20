CAN 2023: hard blow for Algeria before the clash against Burkina Faso

The coach of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi, will do without Ismaël Bennacer, injured in the adductor, while the Fennecs will cross crampons with Burkina Faso this Saturday on the occasion of the 2nd day of group D at the CAN 2023.

Algeria is playing for its survival at CAN 2023. The Fennecs face Burkina Faso this Friday at the Bouaké stadium, on the occasion of the second day of group D. Held in check by Angola (1-1) last Monday , Djamel Belmadi’s foals must snatch three points from this meeting against the Stallions to relaunch their competition.

A task that is anything but easy for the 2019 African champions who will face a Burkinabe team aiming to qualify for the round of 16 this afternoon.

And to make matters worse, the Greens will be deprived of one of their leaders for this high-stakes clash. Algeria will in fact be deprived of Ismaël Bennacer, who will miss this match. The midfielder suffers from adductor pain and will not be able to hold his place against the Stallions.

A real headache for Djamel Belmadi who will have to compose his starting eleven without this key element of the Algeria team.