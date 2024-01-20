CAN 2023: bad news for Tunisia before the shock against Mali

Tunisia will be without its striker Yassine Khenissi for the remainder of CAN 2023, forfeited, while the Carthage Eagles play a decisive match against Mali next Saturday, in Group E.

The defeat against Namibia (0-1) Tuesday evening, on the first day of Group E at CAN 2023, did not only cost Tunisia the three points of victory. The Carthage Eagles must also do without their striker Yassine Khenissi for the rest of the tournament which takes place in Ivory Coast. Aligned from the start in the match against the Braves Warriors, the center forward only played around fifteen minutes, replaced by Haythem Jouini.

Medical examinations carried out on Wednesday revealed that the 32-year-old suffers from an internal knee ligament injury. A hard blow for the Tunisian striker who will no longer be able to play matches in this tournament and will have to rest for a few months. To the great dismay of the Eagles of Carthage who challenge Mali next Saturday, with the aim of snatching victory to relaunch their competition.