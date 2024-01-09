CAN 2023: Emmanuel Adebayor skips Senegal and reveals his favorite

Former Togo striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, also spoke about CAN 2023 which opens in a few days. And the ex-captain of the Eperviers revealed his favorite for the supreme title.

Four more days and the football world will vibrate to the rhythm of the African Cup of Nations. The 34th edition of the continental tournament will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. A competition that promises to be heavy, as the great nations are present, with XXL squads for the conquest of the crown.

Title holders, Senegal are one of the favorites for the coronation. With an XXL squad composed in particular of Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Esouard Mendy or even Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Gueye, the Lions of Téranga have great arguments to claim to retain their crown. If this observation is shared by most observers of round leather on the continent, Emmanuel Adébayor is banking on another joker.

Invited to reveal his favorite for the ultimate title, the former Togolese striker chose the Fennecs of Algeria, African champions in 2019. According to the ex-captain of the Eperviers, the foals of coach Djamel Belmadi are a serious candidate to the final victory of CAN 2023.

“Algeria has a very good team as we saw against Togo, I wish good luck for the CAN and why not win the title. Algeria plays very well with the ball, Bentaleb was very good, he plays simple and often makes the right decisions, with Mahrez and Slimani, I think they have every chance of winning the CAN, but we have to be wary of this competition. I have always had good memories with Algeria, I played several matches in Algeria and it was always pleasant on and off the field, I wish you good luck for the CAN”confided Emmanuel Adebayor in an interview with Anis Meziane (ENTV).

Housed in Group D with Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, Algeria is aiming for its third title at the African Cup of Nations after its victories in 1990 and 2019. In preparation in Togo for the CAN on Ivorian soil, the Fennecs crushed the Eperviers A’ (3-0) in a friendly last Friday.