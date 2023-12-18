CAN 2023: “don’t forget that we are Cameroon”, Eto’o warns competition

The president of Fécafoot spoke about the chances of the Indomitable Lions at CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. And Samuel Eto’o sent a strong message to Cameroon’s opponents.

Less reassuring in recent months, with a team which remains on only one victory in four outings, beaten by Senegal (0-1) and Russia (0-1) in friendly, Cameroon is obviously not one of the favorites for CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The continental tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. Housed in group C, coach Rigobert Song’s band will face the Lions of Téranga, reigning champions, Gambia and Guinea in the group stage.

Less than a month before the start of the competition, Samuel Eto’o spoke about the chances of the Indomitable Lions. And the president of the Cameroon Football Federation wanted to remind the competition that his national team is one of the heavyweights of the continent, despite its current situation.

“ It is true that we are not expected on the final podium, but do not forget that we are Cameroon and Cameroon remains Cameroon. We will humbly go to Ivory Coast to share this moment of happiness with our African brothers. And we hope that our team will have one of the best performances in this tournament », he said on Saturday evening on the sidelines of the Cameroonian Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The first country to win the CAN three times consecutively, Cameroon remains one of the most successful teams on the continent. The Indomitable Lions have won the Grail five times: 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. During the 2022 edition on their lands, the Cameroonians finished on the podium, in third place, behind Egypt and the Senegal by Sadio Mané, winner of the tournament.