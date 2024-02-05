CAN 2023: a group of Cameroonian supporters blocked in Ivory Coast

A group of Cameroonian supporters are going through a difficult time in Ivory Coast. And for good reason, they do not have the means to return to their country. They then implore the authorities and the Cameroonian population to come to their aid.

Cameroon was eliminated during the round of 16 of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN), during the match between them and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday January 27, 2024, with a score of 2- 0 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan. And from then on, Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), its members, the players, as well as the majority of the supporters returned home.

Unfortunately, a group of supporters still remained in Abidjan due to lack of resources. The information was made public online by legendary Indomitable Lions supporter Henry Mouyebe, better known under the pseudonym Ngando Pickett. The latter, who also calls himself the “twelfth player”, launched an SOS to these compatriots. “ We are waiting for your support to be able to take the plane and return to Yaoundé. FECAFOOT has already returned. We have been abandoned. We are stuck in Abidjan. We need 1,400,000 FCFA for return plane tickets. We are suffering in Abidjan, things are not going well », he shouts for help.

The 72-year-old No. 1 supporter of the Cameroonian team, who is still in Abidjan with 6 other members of his entertainment team, is also asking for consular “passes” to return to the country without incident.

It should be noted that Ngando Pickett had already launched his first cri de coeur when he wanted to go to Ivory Coast. And for good reason, he did not have the means and did not want to take the land route to get there. In the process, FECAFOOT responded favorably to his cry of heart and helped him with his travel and his stay on Ivorian soil.