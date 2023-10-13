Cameroon: Zambo Anguissa forfeits against Senegal and against Russia

Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa will not be able to participate in the Cameroonian national team’s next two matches, scheduled against Russia and Senegal respectively, and could also miss several matches with his club.

The reason for this absence is a muscle injury that André-Frank Zambo Anguissa contracted during the match against Fiorentina last Sunday. The midfielder was left lying on the ground for some time, raising fears of a long-term injury.

The Cameroon international had already experienced problems with the soleus muscle in his right leg a few weeks ago. This new injury, this time, to the left thigh, forced him to forfeit the October gathering with the Indomitable Lions

On the Naples side, there are serious fears that this injury will force the midfielder to miss the next Serie A and Champions League matches. At 27 years old, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has 19 caps with the Cameroonian national team. The former Olympique de Marseille player scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists for the five-time African champions.