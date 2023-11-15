Cameroon: Paul Biya invited to run again after 41 years in power

As the 2025 presidential election approaches in Cameroon, Paul Biya’s supporters are inviting him to run for a new term. A request which arouses criticism even within the presidential party where emphasis is placed on the advanced age of Paul Biya.

In 2025, Paul Biya will be 92 years old. And despite his age, his supporters believe that he is the ideal candidate for the next presidential election of 2025. Indeed, on this November 6 which symbolizes the anniversary date of the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC) party founded by Paul Biya, who has been in power for around forty years, some supporters have launched an intensive campaign, inviting Biya to run again for the next presidential election.

This campaign to encourage candidacy is already making people frustrated not only internally but also externally in the party where, critics mention in particular, the advanced age of President Biya. But this does not seem to be food for thought for the highest leaders of the CPDM who do not fail to reiterate their calls against Paul Biya.

Paul Biya, a power that lasts a long time

Arriving at the presidency in 1982 after the resignation of President Ahmadou Ahidjo, Paul Biya has already accumulated 41 years in power. The man whose public appearances are becoming increasingly rare has climbed, without much effort, onto the podium of those who have held power the longest. Paul Biya has already been re-elected five consecutive times, after promising citizens to offer them the “Cameroon of great ambitions”.

Yet nothing was done. For thirty years, Cameroon has been going backwards, plunged into deep lethargy, completely out of step with its enormous economic potential. The presidential elections no longer mobilize disappointed Cameroonians who no longer have much hope for the future of their country. The one nicknamed “the king of lazy people” has no trouble getting re-elected.