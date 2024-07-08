Cameroon: Nathan Douala returns to the Indomitable Lion Cubs!

Selected with the Cameroon A team during the last CAN without playing, Nathan Douala caused a sensation last March.

Aged 17 at the time and considered a prodigy, this Victoria United player had been provisionally suspended for the Cameroonian championship play-offs, accused of falsifying his identity, being in reality 23 years old! Despite the evidence against him, the player always denied having falsified his age, and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) finally cleared him, allowing him to participate in the play-offs.

This case seems to be definitively closed for the instance, as evidenced by his presence on the list of players pre-selected on Saturday by the coach of the Cameroonian U20s, Yvan Kenmoe, for the preparatory training camp for the Unifac 2024 tournament (Union of Central African Football Federations), which will take place from July 9 to 21, 2024, as part of the preparations for the qualifiers for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

With this call-up to the Indomitable Lions, Fecafoot, which was risking a lot in this affair, clearly shows that it considers the midfielder to be in good standing. Champion of Cameroon in 2023/2024, the native of Douala continues his journey despite this affair which has been following him for several months and which could have prevented him from being transferred to Antalyaspor in Turkey.