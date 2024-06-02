Cameroon: Marc Brys suspended, Eto'o appoints Martin Mpile as interim coach

Following the meeting of the emergency committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation held this Tuesday, the national coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, is suspended. The body appointed Martin Ndtoungou Mpile as interim coach.

Announced by Fecafoot after the heated altercation between Samuel Eto'o and Marc Brys, the emergency committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation met this Tuesday afternoon. And at the end of the meeting, the national body suspended Marc Brys from his position as coach, and appointed Martin Ndtoungou Mpile, interim coach of the Indomitable Lions.

The emergency committee also reorganized the technical staff, with David Pagou as assistant coach while Narcisse Tinkeu is appointed interim physical trainer.

A decision which will undoubtedly make the Ministry of Sports react, while the technical advisor of Minsep assured a little earlier that Marc Brys remains the sole coach of the Indomitable Lions.

“ We have a firm message to convey and I am doing it here at Fecafoot: there is only one staff that exists at the head of the Indomitable Lions, it is the staff of Mr Brys and his collaborators, named by the head of state. There is no other and there will be no other. The message must be clear“, Cyrille Tollo insisted to the media. To be continued….