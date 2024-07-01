Cameroon: Landry Nguemo dies in a car accident

Former Cameroonian international, Landry Nguemo, died this Thursday, following a car accident, local media reported.

Cameroonian football is in mourning. Former Indomitable Lions player Landry Nguemo died this Thursday. Aged 38, the former defensive midfielder died this Thursday following a car accident. According to Afrik-Foot, the tragedy occurred on the Yaoundé-Bafoussam road, with a sand truck. Nguemo’s driver also lost his life.

Trained in Nancy, Landry Nguemo played for the Girondins de Bordeaux, RC Lens, AS Saint-Etienne, before retiring in 2020, in Turkey, at Kayserispor. In total, he will have played 15 seasons as a professional.