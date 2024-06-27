Cameroon: auditioned, the future of Samuel Eto’o at the head of Fecafoot uncertain

In Egypt, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was interviewed on Tuesday June 25 in Cairo by the disciplinary jury of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The former FC Barcelona striker was heard on serious accusations of match-fixing in the Cameroonian championship brought against him by Cameroonian football players. The decision will be made after the jury’s deliberations, but Samuel Eto’o risks heavy sanctions.

If found guilty, Samuel Eto’o could be suspended for life from any football-related activity, in accordance with CAF regulations. However, CAF must first prove indisputably that Samuel Eto’o was personally involved in the manipulation of matches.

The hearing on June 25, which was held behind closed doors despite Samuel Eto’o’s request for a live broadcast, allowed the latter to present his arguments against the accusations made by Henri Njalla Quan, former vice-president. president of Fécafoot. Henri Njalla Quan, interviewed the day before, presented to CAF a telephone recording between Samuel Eto’o and the president of Victoria United, containing explicit allusions to the need to bring this club up to the elite division.

In addition to the accusations of match-fixing, Samuel Eto’o faces another procedure launched with FIFA by Henri Njalla Quan concerning a sponsorship contract signed between Samuel Eto’o, as president of Fécafoot, and a sports betting company. The two procedures were grouped together, and Samuel Eto’o also had to answer the ethical questions raised by this contract.