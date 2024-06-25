Cameroon: at least three civilians killed in Boko Haram attack

In Cameroon, at least three people were killed and a woman injured during an attack attributed to the terrorist group Boko Haram in the Far North region of the country, reported a local official of the vigilance committee.

The attack occurred on Monday around 1:00 a.m. local time in Tourou, a canton in the district of Mokolo, in the department of Mayo-Tsanaga, when jihadists, estimated at around a hundred and heavily armed, burst into the locality. According to the same source, part of the attackers entered the village while another took refuge in the surrounding mountains.

Among the victims, three fathers lost their lives and a woman was injured in the foot. In addition, the attackers took away several objects, including two motorcycles and foodstuffs.

Furthermore, this attack once again highlighted the persistent insecurity in the region, regularly targeted by Boko Haram, despite the efforts of the Cameroonian authorities and security forces to counter the incursions of this extremist group.