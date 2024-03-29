Cameroon: at 91, Paul Biya asked for an 8th term

In Cameroon, Paul Biya, who has led the country since 1982, has been asked for an eighth term. Activists of the ruling party, the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC), indeed want to see the Cameroonian veteran run for president in 2025.

Despite the weight of age, Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who will turn 92 in February 2025, could apply during the 2025 presidential election. In any case, this is the wish of activists and supporters of his party, the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC).

On the occasion of the celebration of the 39th anniversary of the RDPC party, on Sunday March 24, 2024, activists, supporters and elites of the Moungo-north sections called on their national president, Paul Biya, to run for president in the presidential election scheduled for 2025. According to Cameroun Tribune, “they reiterated their support for the ideals of peace, unity, and development advocated by the party” and President Paul Biya.

One of the oldest presidents in Africa, Paul Biya who has been in power for 42 years, recently kept in their respective positions, Marcel Niat Njifenji, 91 years old at the head of the Senate and Cavaye Yegule Djibril, 84 years old at the perch of the Assembly national.

That's not all. Indeed, Martin Mbarga Nguele, 91, remains at the head of the police. Adolphe Moudiki 86 years old Managing Director at SNH, Michel Meva'a Meboutou 85 years old, Secretary General of the Senate, Clément Atangana 83 years old President of the Constitutional Council, Peter Mafany Musonge 82 years old, President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Billinguism and Multiculturalism (CNPBM).