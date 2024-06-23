CAF: the 2024 women’s CAN postponed to 2025

Initially scheduled for 2024 in Morocco, the women’s CAN has been postponed to 2025, from July 5 to 28, CAF announced on Friday.

Like its men’s counterpart, the women’s CAN will ultimately not be held on the dates initially announced. This is what emerged from the meeting held Friday by the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football. The body has in fact announced that the competition will now take place from July 5 to 28, 2025 in Morocco.

“I am also impressed by the enormous growth of women’s football in Africa and hope that the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Maroc 2024 will be a huge success“said CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the meeting, reported by CAFonline.

The South African leader indicated that “the announcement of the dates for the CAF TotalEnergies Maroc 2025 AFCON took significantly longer than expected, as complex and sometimes difficult discussions took place with various interested parties, in light of the busy international and domestic match schedules” .

Organizing country of the last edition in 2022, Morocco had obtained the rights to host the 2024 edition, on August 9, 2022, after a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Tanzania. The Atlas Lionesses, currently 59th in the FIFA rankings, reached the final of the 2022 edition, a historic first.