CAF elections: Samuel Eto’o on the executive committee

Samuel Eto’o enters the CAF executive committee. The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation was elected this Wednesday, during the 14ᵉ extraordinary general assembly of the body, held in Cairo in Egypt.

Bleed down by CAF and reinstated in the race for the election to the FIFA executive committee by decision of the TAS, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation Samuel Eto’o was elected by acclamations.

The only member in the running in the Uniffac zone, he therefore entered the Executive Committee and succeeds his compatriot Seidou Mbombo Njoya. His mandate is 4 years. Note that other figures have also entered the CAF executive committee.

New elected officials:

Walid Sadi (Algeria – UNAF)

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon – Uniffac)

Mustapha Raji (Liberia – UFOA A)

Kurt Okraku (Ghana – Ufoa B)

Wallace Karia (Tanzania – Cecafa)

Bestine Kazadi (DRC – Woman category)

Outgoing members: