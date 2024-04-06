CAF-Champions League: Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns snatched their ticket to the semi-finals of the African Champions League after their victory against Young Africans on Friday. Fallers of Simba SC, Al Ahly returns to the last four for the 20th time in its history.

The return leg of the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League was played on Friday evening across the African lawns. In South Africa, the Mamelodi Sundowns hosted the Tanzanians from Young Africans. Separated with a goalless draw in the first leg, both teams had to win to continue the competition.

And it was ultimately the South African team that came out on top. The defending champions disposed of their opponents during the penalty shootout. The locals actually managed 3 shots against 2 for the Young Africans. Mamelodi Sundowns therefore advance to the semi-final. However, the adventure ends at this stage for the Tanzanians.

Al Ahly in the last four

In the other meeting of the day, Al Ahly did not tremble against Simba SC. Already victorious (1-0) in the first leg, the Egyptians quietly completed the job at home last night. In a controlled match, the Cairo team won with a score of 2-0.

Amr El Solia opened the scoring just after returning from the locker room (47′) and Kahraba made the break from a penalty in stoppage time (90+8′). Al Ahly therefore qualifies for the semi-finals of the African C1. A new feat for the Egyptians who reached this stage of the competition for the 20th time in their history.