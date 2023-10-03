Balotelli on an African: “You will insult me, but technically he is better than Neymar”

Mario Balotelli, the former Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan and AC Milan striker, did not hesitate to praise the technical qualities of an African footballer, evoking a surprising comparison with Brazilian star Neymar Junior.

Balotelli, known for his frankness, spoke of a personal experience with former Moroccan international Adel Taarabt, whom he worked with during their joint stint at AC Milan, and placed him technically above Brazilian Neymar.

“ You will insult me, but for me, technically, he is better than Neymar. Neymar is my friend and an absolute phenomenon. There is nothing to say and the two players cannot be compared, of course “, Balotelli said during a podcast “ But if we only look at the technical aspect, Taarabt is better, I swear “, he added, referring to the 34-year-old Moroccan midfielder, currently stationed at Al-Nasr in the United Arab Emirates.

It must be said that Balotelli is not the first renowned name in the world of football to greet Adel Taarabt. Luka Modric, Taarabt’s former teammate at Tottenham and Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, nicknamed him “Zidane” because of his exceptional talents. “ He called me Zizou. In training, he had fun. He told me it was incredible », Revealed the Moroccan during a live on Twitter with Soccer 212.