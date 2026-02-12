Ball of the Gawlo Gawlo and the Lions of Téranga: The diva with the golden voice communicates with her audience

Last Saturday, Coumba Gawlo delighted the public with a high-quality show, at the Gawlo Gawlo Ball, at the CICES Esplanade, with Sidiki Diabaté coming specially to respond to the invitation of the Diva, Titi and Aïda Samb. The first part was provided by Papounet, Mirma, Ada Boy, Mame Nar Seck. A folk troupe from Bargny also played its part.

Ball of the Gawlo Gawlo, but also of the Lions of Téranga, to whom the Diva wanted to pay tribute, on the occasion of this event in front of an audience made up of representatives of ministries, members of the diplomatic corps, the private sector, partners, fans, adults, women and young people, who communicated with the Diva and her guest artists.

Coumba Gawlo has revisited its repertoire with innovations, alternating beautiful and original outfits, in a festive and warm atmosphere, with a decor in colors and light.

Other highlights: the duet interpretation of Miniyamba with Sidiki Diabaté equipped with her kora, in harmony between the words and the sound, the performances with Titi and with Aïda Samb, beautiful sequences of choreography, moments of intense emotion, notably when her mother Adja Fatou Kiné Mbaye joined her on stage.

An evening closed in beauty and apotheosis by Yeungueul Gueusseum, one of the songs from the album Gawlo Gawlo, whose clip was very successful, to the great delight of the public, who came to commune with their Diva, at this event to be included in the annual agenda of cultural and artistic meetings.