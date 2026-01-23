Bakery World Cup: Senegal showcases its know-how in Paris

Present in Paris for the Bakery World Cup (January 20 and 21), the Senegalese national team proudly wears the colors of the country and highlights the excellence of national artisanal know-how.

Senegal is taking part in this prestigious international competition alongside the greatest nations in the world. Led by Amadou Gaye, president of the National Federation of Bakers of Senegal and president of Bakers of Africa, the Senegalese delegation worthily represents the country in this global meeting of baking excellence.

Beyond the competitive issue, this participation constitutes recognition of Senegalese talent, the nobility of artisanal work and the creative genius of women and men who, every day, work to feed the population. Senegalese bakers produce millions of baguettes daily, playing an essential role in the country’s social and economic stability.

In a note, the spokesperson for the delegation, Joseph Diab, launched a call for national mobilization around the team. He invites the authorities, institutions, technical and financial partners, as well as the entire Senegalese people, to support these artisans who today carry the national flag on the international scene.

With the support of the State and all goodwill, the Senegalese team has the ambition to promote national excellence and demonstrate that Senegal fully deserves its place among the world’s baking elite.