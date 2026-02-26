Azerbaijan relies on “Le Soleil” to strengthen its visibility in Senegal February 13, 2026

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Dakar, with residence in Rabat (Morocco), Nazim Samadov, was received yesterday by the general director of Sspp “Le Soleil”, Lamine Niang. The diplomat is counting on the national daily to increase the visibility of his country among the Senegalese public.

In the Senegalese capital for several days, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Dakar, residing in Rabat (Morocco), Nazim Samadov, has been holding numerous meetings. Above all, he wants to take advantage of his stay to meet state authorities and boost cooperation between the two countries. According to him, he had working sessions with the ministries of Economy, Armed Forces, Youth, among others. The ambassador listed new avenues to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. For example, in the field of hydrocarbons, a circle that Senegal recently joined, he recalled that his country is in the exploitation of oil well before certain Gulf countries.

Ambassador Nazim Samadov was also received by the mayor of Dakar, Abass Fall, last Wednesday. The two authorities discussed city diplomacy between Dakar and Baku. According to the diplomat, the two capitals have been linked by twinning since 1970. Today, the objective is to legally formalize this twinning. Beyond the twinning, Mr. Samadov wants “Place Baku” in Dakar to be well developed, as is “Place Dakar” in the Azerbaijani capital.

He believes that the media have a role to play in the dynamism of cooperation between Dakar and Baku. The diplomat noted that the two countries do not have enough information about each other, a trend he wants to reverse by relying on media like “Le Soleil”.

The general director of Sspp “Le Soleil” agreed. According to Lamine Niang, “for ordinary Senegalese, Azerbaijan is on the other side of the world”. He recalled that “Le Soleil” supports the government’s public policies and has the obligation to follow this dynamic of cooperation between Dakar and Baku. He also underlined that the national daily enjoys credibility and different publication media which allow it to reach a very large audience. “You can count on “Le Soleil” to achieve your objective of making your country better known in Senegal,” reassured Lamine Niang.

Aliou Ngamby NDIAYE