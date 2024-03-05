Algeria: Petkovic reveals his ambitions at the head of the Fennecs

The new Fennecs coach, Vladimir Petkovic, was presented to the press this Monday. The opportunity for him to reveal his ambitions for the Algerian national team.

Vladimir Petkovic is the new strong man of the Fennecs. He replaced Djamel Belmadi who left his post after the fiasco at CAN 2023. The Swiss technician was presented to the press this Monday and displayed his ambitions for the Algerian national team.

After the disappointment of CAN 2023, Petkovic wants to “start from scratch” and “find success again”. He already has an idea of ​​the style of play he wants to implement: “offensive and attractive football”.

For this, Petkovic is counting on a group of united and united players. He also announced that he was going to expand the list of players called up for selection. “ There are no players excluded from the project“, he clarified.

Petkovic's first goal is to qualify Algeria for the 2026 World Cup. He knows the task will be difficult, but he is confident: “ We have the means to succeed“.

Petkovic also spoke about his deputy. He revealed that he was in contact with an Algerian candidate and that he should make his decision in the coming days.

Finally, Petkovic wanted to thank the Algerian people for their support. “II am very happy to be here and I will do everything possible to make you proud” , did he declare.

Petkovic is an experienced and ambitious coach. He has the qualities to make the Algerian national team a successful team. The challenge is immense, but it is possible.