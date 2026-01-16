Alassane Koume, president of the Association for the Promotion of Books and Reading: “Goal-PLL is an opportunity to discuss the future of books”

Making the book a home for the spirit and a horizon for consciences: this is the vocation of Alassane Koumé. Author of the book “An Eternal Optimist” and president of the Association for the Promotion of Books and Reading (PLL), he places his commitment in a faith in reading as an act of transmission and silent resistance. His words, in this interview, advance with clarity on the second edition of Goal-PLL.

In what context was the association for the promotion of books and reading born?

After the publication of my book in 2022 and a commercial success with more than 700 copies sold in a few months, I understood that I had to share this experience and allow other authors to benefit from it. This is how the PLL was born, with a few literature enthusiasts. Through this initiative, we want to offer each member the opportunity to improve the marketing of their works and maximize their impact.

The PLL aims to revolutionize the world of literature by offering innovative solutions to the challenges faced by authors, particularly in terms of marketing and distribution of books.

Why implement the Goal PLL?

Goal PLL is the opening gala for authors for literature. We launched it last year with the support of the Book and Reading Promotion Department. This year marks the second edition, scheduled for this Saturday January 10, 2026. It is a meeting which allows us to discuss the prospects for promoting books and reading.

This edition will be an opportunity to discuss the future of books and the promotion of reading by drawing up the annual program of PLL activities.

The second edition will celebrate luminaries of Senegalese literature with Mr. Mamadou SAMB as Godfather and Ms. Dieynaba SARR as Godmother.

What justifies the choice made on the godfather and godmother of this edition?

The choice of the godfather Mamadou SAMB is not fortuitous given his career and prowess in the world of literature. He has always supported the PLL with his presence and his advice.

As for godmother Dieynaba Sarr, she had to occupy the position of general coordinator of the PLL. Through his leadership, we have achieved many things in our literary trajectory.

This choice therefore demonstrates the vision that we have to promote our national heroes and mentors by serving them as a model of success but above all so that the young generation of authors that we are are inspired by their journey and follow in their footsteps.

What are the innovations this year compared to the previous edition?

This year we will have to prioritize the commitment of members through symbolic distinctions but also spark debate with the different parts of the book chain on our theme: the promotion of books and reading in the digital age.

We will also have the presence of luminaries of Senegalese literature such as Abdoulaye Racine Senghor to exchange with young writers on avenues of reflection which underpin the book sector.

Finally, the PLL will respond to the various questions that will affect books and reading through great collective initiatives so that together we can write a new page in Senegalese literature.

Our adventure has only just begun because great innovations await us this year.

Apart from the Goal PLL dinner, does the association organize other activities?

Since its creation, the PLL has organized several literary events in Senegal. Among the most notable, we can cite: the Collective Dedication Ceremony (CDC), this event brought together 26 authors and writers around a presentation and a dedication of their works. Unlike Individual Dedication Ceremonies (CDI), often organized by the authors themselves, this collective initiative aimed to pool forces and create a group dynamic around the book. Then, we had Read at the Park, an activity during which we collected works and spent a few hours reading and discussing books. We also organize public speaking training to train members. Without forgetting the first edition of our school activity “Read at school”, an initiative carried out on March 21, 2025 at the Private High School of Excellence Birago Diop, in partnership with the Parents’ Association. This event provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of reading with students and to collect their questions about literature. The second edition of the “reading at school” activity took place at private lessons Amadu and Kumba (Lac Rose) on April 30, 2025. This activity allowed us to promote 3 of our authors, namely: Aziz EMARD author of the book “Fruits de mes nuits blanche”, Aminata LY author of the book “Reflections”, Amadou Aly KANE author of the book “Life, secrets and injustices”. The Miroir du Sénégal private course hosted the third edition. We are planning other activities during this year.

Fatou NDIAYE