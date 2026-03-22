Ahmed Ndiaye (technician at Islam Production): the camera in the service of religion (video)

He is just 25 years old and his first name had already written his destiny. Mouhamed, as a worthy namesake of the Prophet (PBUH), follows in the footsteps of the Holy of Holies. “Tuur wuyuna boromam” (this first name suits him), they say, and Ahmed Ndiaye tries, through his profession, to embrace the qualities of his famous namesake. He wants, thanks to multimedia, to spread the divine recommendations and the Sunnah of the Prophet (Psl).

An innocent face, a revealing look, very clear ideas, a professional mission well defined in his head: these words sum up the personality of young Ahmed Ndiaye, audiovisual technician at the religious channel “Islam Production”.

Read more: Ahmed Ndiaye (technician at Islam Production): the camera in the service of religion