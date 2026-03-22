After Son of Tiger, another son of Moustapha Gueye in the arena?

After Son of Tiger, will we see another son of Moustapha Gueye in the arena? The possibility exists since Mouhamed Gueye, son of the former Tiger of Fass, the one who is currently an MMA fighter (2 victories in as many fights in the octagon) is open to the idea of ​​joining the Senegalese arena soon.

“For now I’m focusing on MMA. I don’t want to skip the steps but I believe that MMA and wrestling are two disciplines that can go together. In the future I would like to discover wrestling and I think that this will give visibility to wrestling (…) Sport can sell the destination of a country. I am focusing on MMA but I am not ruling out joining wrestling,” he said for the Record newspaper.

OBN