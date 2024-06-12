ADF attacks in the DRC: more than 80 dead in one week

More than 80 people have been killed in attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The death toll from attacks in eastern DRC reached an alarming peak with 41 new victims reported on Friday, according to a Congolese army spokesperson. The villages of Masala, Mapasana and Mahini were targeted by suspected members of the ADF, an Islamist militia of Ugandan origin, known for its bloody abuses in the region.

Since Tuesday, a series of violent attacks have devastated several localities in North Kivu. Among the most notable incidents, 17 people were killed in Masawu village, while five bodies were found in Kabweli and Mamulese on Thursday. The same day, six other victims were discovered in a river near the village of Mununze.

On Friday, 13 more bodies were found in Makobu, bringing the total number of deaths to 82 in less than a week. Saturday's report confirmed the discovery of 42 bodies in Masala, all attributed to the murderous actions of the ADF.

Despite the joint military operations carried out by the armies of the DRC and Uganda since the end of 2021, ADF abuses continue, sowing terror among local populations. Civil society leaders and local officials are calling for intensified efforts to secure the region and protect civilians.