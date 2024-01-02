Access to the Red Sea: Somalia contests the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland

After the agreement between Somaliland and Addis Ababa was announced, Somali leaders affirmed their determination to defend their territory using all available legal means.

In response to an agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia, allowing Ethiopian access to the Red Sea via a port located in this breakaway region, Somali authorities have taken measures. According to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s announcement following a special meeting of the presidential cabinet and the Federal Parliament, they rejected the agreement concluded between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Somaliland, an area that proclaimed its independence in 1991, is the subject of disputes from the Somali federal government. Indeed, Ethiopia has become the first African country to recognize Somaliland in exchange for access to the Red Sea, a decision causing a stir, according to RFI correspondent Gaëlle Laleix.

Meanwhile, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud sent a message to Ethiopia, declaring its aspirations impossible and affirming the determination to protect every bit of their sacred territory, during an address to Parliament. Considering the Ethiopian initiative as an attack on the territorial integrity of Somalia, the authorities decided to recall the Somali ambassador to Addis Ababa.