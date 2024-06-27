2030 World Cup: Spain’s eleven stadiums revealed

Hosting the 2030 World Cup with Morocco and Portugal, Spain has unveiled the eleven stadiums it is putting into play to host the world tournament.

Six years before the 2030 World Cup, the organizing countries are already hard at work for the success of the sporting event. If Marco still has to wait a few months or years to inaugurate the future Grand Stade de Casablanca (under construction), the other host nations are already ready with regard to sports venues.

This is the case of Spain, whose daily newspaper Marca revealed on Thursday the eleven stadiums that should host the matches. They include the Camp Nou (Barcelona), the Stage Front Stadium (Barcelona), San Mamés (Bilbao), the Reale Arena (San Sebastian), the Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid), La Cartuja (Seville), the Metropolitano (Madrid), La Romareda (Zaragoza), La Rosaleda (Malaga), Gran Canaria (Gran Canaria) and Riazor (La Coruña). The Spanish Federation had presented 15 stadiums before 11 were selected.

The Nueva Condomina Stadium (Murcia) and the El Molinón Stadium (Gijón) were excluded, as they did not meet FIFA criteria, while the Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) and the Balaídos Stadium (Vigo) have a reprieve until Friday to integrate this file.

According to Marca, a new tripartite meeting will take place in Agadir on July 17 and the 20 stadiums to host the matches will be made official (11 for Spain, 6 for Morocco and 3 for Portugal).