2030 World Cup: CAF congratulates Morocco, co-organizer of the competition

Selected with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup, Morocco received congratulations from the Confederation of African Football and its president Patrice Motsepe.

After South Africa in 2010, the African continent will once again host the final phase of a World Cup. Morocco will in fact be the host country of the 2030 World Cup. The Shereef Kingdom has been selected to organize this round leather festival alongside Spain and Portugal, co-organizers.

A choice which delights the president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe, who congratulated the Moroccan authorities for the effort made in validating their application file. “CAF is delighted to congratulate Morocco and its partners, Portugal and Spain, on the decision of the FIFA Council, approving Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup“, we read in the press release from the governing body of African football.

“ This partnership brings together and unites Africa and Europe in football and inspires us all to work together and make the world a better place. We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the government and people of Morocco for supporting Morocco’s candidacy for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. We also thank the CAF Executive Committee and the member associations representing the 54 African countries members of CAF for their support of Morocco’s candidacy for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. We are proud of the exceptional leadership of Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation”it is added.

It should be noted that in honor of the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930, which took place in Uruguay, three matches of this 2030 World Cup will take place in South America. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will host the first three matches of this world mass which will therefore be played on three different continents (6 countries). Quite simply a first!