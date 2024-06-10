2026 World Cup (Q): Cameroon crushes Cape Verde

Cameroon took the lead in Group D after its overwhelming victory against Cape Verde (4-1) this Saturday, on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite recent tensions between Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, and coach Marc Brys, the Indomitable Lions showed determination by winning largely against Cape Verde (4-1) this Saturday , during the 3rd day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Indomitable Lions showed formidable efficiency throughout the match. Michael Ngadeu opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by a double from Vincent Aboubakar (25th and 44th from the penalty spot). Nouhou Tolo scored the fourth goal in the 54th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the Cameroonians.

Despite a goal from Monteiro in the 37th minute which briefly gave the visitors hope, Cape Verde failed to reverse the trend. The Cameroonian defense, led by André Onana, also shone, the latter having saved a penalty from Lenini in added time of the second half.

Thanks to this victory, Cameroon takes the lead in Group D with 7 points, ahead of Libya thanks to a better goal difference. This performance places the Indomitable Lions in a good position for qualification for the 2026 World Cup, despite internal turbulence.