2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Cameroon eliminated, Nigeria in the next round

Nigeria punched its ticket for the final qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympics after its victory against Cameroon (1-0) this Monday in Abuja.

Another step forward for Nigeria in the race to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Super Falcons won their ticket for the final qualifying round after their victory against Cameroon on Monday. After their goalless draw in Douala (0-0), the Nigerians had to beat their Cameroonian opponents to continue their campaign.

And the Aboudi Onguene gang did not fail in the task. Despite a team deprived of its star Asisat Oshoala, Team Nigeria did the job, with Esther Okoronkwo opening the score in the 17th minute. An advantage that the hosts will maintain until the final whistle.

Nigeria therefore advances to the final round of the qualifying phases, to the great dismay of Cameroon who sees their campaign end at this stage. A new disillusionment for the Indomitable Lionesses, already eliminated from the 2024 women’s CAN which will be held in a few months in Morocco.