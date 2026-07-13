World Cup: Norway creates the feat against Brazil and advances to the quarter-finals

Norway created one of the biggest sensations of the 2026 World Cup by eliminating Brazil (2-1) on Sunday in the round of 16 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Buoyed by a double from their captain Erling Haaland, the Scandinavians continued their remarkable journey and secured a historic qualification for the quarter-finals.

Undecided for a long time, the meeting changed in the last quarter of an hour. After a closed first period, marked by a missed penalty from Brazil and a Norwegian goal disallowed for offside, the two teams engaged in a tactical battle where the slightest error could be fatal.

It was ultimately Erling Haaland who made his realism speak. The Norwegian striker opened the scoring with a header in the 79th minute before doubling the lead ten minutes later, taking advantage of an overwhelmed Brazilian defense. With these two new achievements, the Norwegian striker confirms his status as the best pyrotechnician of the tournament.

Brazil reduced the gap in added time thanks to a penalty converted by Neymar, but this burst came too late to prevent the elimination of the Seleção. Despite the efforts of Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti’s men never managed to impose their rhythm against a disciplined and formidably efficient Norwegian team.

This victory confirms the special relationship between the two nations. Norway remains undefeated against Brazil in international competition and adds a new chapter to a story already marked by its famous success at the 1998 World Cup.

Thanks to this feat, Ståle Solbakken’s men advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where they will face the winner of the duel between Mexico and England. For its part, Brazil left the competition prematurely, continuing a series of disappointments with European selections in the knockout matches.