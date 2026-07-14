Dakar welcomes nearly 1,500 participants from 33 African countries to talk about economic development July 7, 2026

The African Forum for the Social and Solidarity Economy (Foraess) opened this Tuesday, July 7. This meeting in Dakar was marked by strong mobilization under the theme: “The social and solidarity economy, a driver of transition, inclusion and convergence in Africa”. For three days, world leaders will examine questions relating to the need to structure an alternative economic model in Africa, anchored in the values ​​of solidarity and social cohesion.

The second edition of the African Forum for the Social and Solidarity Economy opened this Tuesday, July 7. The meeting will feature discussions, scientific panels and sharing of experiences on inclusion and employment, territorial governance and ecological transition.

Coming to chair the meeting on behalf of the President of the Republic, Prime Minister Mouhamed Al Haminou Lo, on behalf of the Senegalese people, extended a warm welcome to the delegations who were kind enough to enhance the meeting with their presence. He welcomed the fact that for four days, Dakar will be the African capital of the social and solidarity economy.

He recalled that these African values ​​of sharing, solidarity and sustainable economy were already found in the Mandé Charter of 1236 and whose principles are found in the Torodo Revolution Charter of 1776. “The emergency choice made for our country constitutes a historic responsibility which reflects Africa’s confidence in Senegal’s constant commitment to the social and solidarity economy. It recognizes the important role played by Senegal in the promotion of inclusive public policies, in the structuring of national ecosystems and in the implementation of the ten-year African ESS Strategy,” recalled the Prime Minister of Senegal.

He also recalled that Senegal has chosen to place ESS at the heart of the Senegal 2050 National Transformation Agenda and to declare 2026, the year of employment and the social and solidarity economy. Still according to this decision, this decision reflects the desire of the State of Senegal to accelerate the creation of decent jobs, the structuring of territories, the promotion of solidarity-based productive cooperatives and the mobilization of all economic forces around inclusive and endogenous growth.

Malick Diop, the president of the Foraess organizing committee, paid a vibrant tribute to President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye for his leadership and his vision in promoting inclusive development in a sovereign and prosperous Africa, rich in its diversity of social and solidarity economic dynamics, strongly anchored in African society and culture.

“Africa is at a decisive turning point in its history. Despite decades of economic growth, inequalities persist, youth unemployment is worsening, especially rural areas are becoming fragile and traditional development mechanisms are showing their limits,” lamented Mr. Diop.

It is therefore necessary, he continues, to reflect on how to build prosperity that truly benefits the majority of the population and not a group, a minority or only macroeconomic indicators. In his opinion, the Foraess acts as a major initiative, bringing hope and structural transformation for the continent.

Djibril NDIAYE