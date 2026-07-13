CAN 2027 qualifiers, suspension, future of Pape Thiaw…the Lair in total uncertainty

Eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, Senegal turns to CAN 2027, whose qualifiers begin in September with two matches against Mozambique and Ethiopia. Several uncertainties surround these upcoming deadlines, in particular questions about the future of Pape Thiaw on the bench.

Having gone to the 2026 Football World Cup to achieve a feat, the Senegal national team returned earlier than expected. The Lions even came close to total debacle in the group stage after losing against France (3-1) and Norway (3-2). The victory against Iraq (5-0) saved Senegal from early elimination. But, against Belgium in the round of 16, Senegal, which led by two goals to zero, was completely overthrown (3-2). Eliminated ingloriously, Senegal, which went to the World Cup as African champion, mainly hit the headlines because of rumors and scandals that had nothing to do with football. The players left the competition with a completely damaged mentality. The declarations of Pape Guèye, after the match against Belgium, are a good illustration of this. “As long as it’s this technical staff, I will take a break from the selection,” declared the scorer in the last Can final. These comments were certainly aimed at Pape Thiaw.

From being a hero during the last Can, the Lions coach has become, in a few months, the main target of criticism and the alleged culprit of the Lions’ catastrophic performances at the World Cup. From the start, the coach’s list, which had deprived itself of players like Habib Diallo or Malang Sarr, had been criticized. Especially since players like Kalidou Koulibaly, who had just returned from injury, were not in their best form. The concerns were confirmed. In the first two matches, the former Napoli and Chelsea player produced disastrous performances, contributing to defeats against France and Norway. The choice of men, the inability to resolve the equations posed by the opponent, the inadequate replacements, particularly against Belgium, have resurrected the debate on Pape Thiaw’s abilities to coach a team of the size of Senegal. The leaders of Senegalese football themselves did not seem inclined to continue the adventure with the successor of Aliou Cissé. The proof: a contract problem emerged before the departure of the national team for the World Cup.

And, at the World Cup, the situation got worse. “It’s true that there are dysfunctions, but whether it’s the players, me, the staff or the Federation, we are focused on tomorrow’s match, that’s the most important thing. The contract is settled. It took too long. The only thing I had to clarify is that it was never a problem of money, but rather of principle and respect,” reacted Pape Thiaw before the duel lost against Norway. To his credit, he was not in the best mood. Of the four matches that Senegal played during this World Cup, the results are negative: three defeats for only one victory. The journeys of other African countries, such as Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and DR Congo, were considered more satisfactory. A hard blow for the Lions, who are fighting against Morocco in front of the Tas to retain their title of African champion. From September, they will return to the pitch to compete in the qualifiers for Can 2027, scheduled in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Two matches are scheduled for September 23 and 27 against Mozambique and Ethiopia.

But we do not yet know who will be on the Senegal bench. Pape Thiaw, whose future at the head of the national team is completely unclear, is also subject to a five-match suspension following the events that occurred during the Can 2025 final against Morocco. In any case, he cannot be on the bench. The question is whether the reins of the selection will be entrusted to his deputies, including Teddy Pellerin, while waiting for the end of his suspension. The Senegalese Football Federation, pushed by part of public opinion, could also separate from Pape Thiaw. The names of his possible successors are already circulating. We mention Habib Bèye, who has just left Marseille, Hervé Renard, whose contract with Tunisia has also come to an end, or even Lamine Ndiaye, who has just won the Caf Cup with Usm Alger. In addition to the uncertainty surrounding Pape Thiaw, players like Sadio Mané or Kalidou Koulibaly could end their international careers.

By Julien Mbesse SÈNE