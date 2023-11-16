World Cup 2026 (Q): Rwanda and Zimbabwe back to back, successful entry for Equatorial Guinea

Rwanda was held in check by Zimbabwe (0-0) on Wednesday afternoon, on the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In Malabo, Equatorial Guinea defeated Namibia (1-0) for its entry into these qualifying phases.

The first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was in the spotlight on Wednesday, with several matches played across African fields. Benin’s opponent in Group C, Rwanda hosted Zimbabwe at the Huye stadium. A decisive match for the two outsiders in this group, in search of their first qualifying ticket for the final phase of a World Cup.

Despite a slight domination of the Amavubi, who notably harvested a big opportunity at the end of the game, the two teams parted with a goalless draw (0-0). Next day, Zimbabwe will face Nigeria on Sunday, while Rwanda will face South Africa on Tuesday.

Equatorial Guinea launches

Housed in Group H, notably composed of Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea snatched its first three points in this group. The Nzalang Nacional in fact disposed of Namibia at Malabo. In a match between two teams qualified for CAN 2023, the Equatorial Guineans won with a score of 1-0. Emilio Nsue scored the only goal of the game in the second half (67th).

On the second day, Equatorial Guinea will try to continue Monday against Liberia, while Namibia will face the modest selection of Sao Tome and Principe on Tuesday in Morocco.