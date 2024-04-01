WBC ranking: Francis Ngannou tumbles

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has revealed its latest ranking of the best boxers of the noble art. 10th in the previous score, Francis Ngannou drops to 24th place.

The career of Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou is experiencing a setback that is difficult to digest. After making his notable entry into the top 10 of the WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight rankings following his fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou suffered a brutal fall in the rankings.

His recent defeat against Anthony Joshua led to a complete review of the rankings, relegating 'The Predator' to 24th place, a drop of 15 positions. This fall marks a turning point in the career of the boxer, who had raised high hopes after his previous performances.

Remember that Francis Ngannou was knocked out in the 2nd round by Anthony Joshua during their clash on March 8, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This defeat not only impacted his ranking, but it also called into question his position in the boxing world.

Despite this disappointment, Ngannou is preparing for a new challenge in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). His first fight in this discipline will pit him against the 2023 PFL Heavyweight world champion, Renan Ferreira, from Brazil. This is an opportunity for Ngannou to bounce back and show his determination to overcome obstacles on his path to success.