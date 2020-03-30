VIOLENT UPND LEADERSHIP IN PANIC MODE..

….. As they hunt for battered Youth/Media Committee member Langson Ngungu over his report of assault to police.

LUSAKA/ 30th March 2020

By Smart Eagles

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Senior officials led by Secretary General Stephen Katuka are looking for their Media Team member Langson Ngungu who was beaten up by Gilbert Liswaniso and others last week.

By Press time, Mr Katuka, National Youth Chairman Likando Mufalali and other known UPND Parliamentarians were in Lusaka west looking for Mr Ngungu who was assaulted by Gilbert Liswaniso and other senior party officials at the instruction of the party’s life President Hakainde Hichilema’s lone favoured secretary general.

The Stephen Katuka led search party intends to apprehend and force Mr Ngungu withdraw the report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm that he gave to the police recently.

Impeccable sources within the United Party for National Development UPND rank and file have told Smart Eagles that the Opposition political outfit’s life RULER Hakainde Hichilema has Instructed Katuka to find the youthful Ngungu and have him retract his report by Hook or Crook before Police in Lusaka formally arrested Gilbert Liswaniso.

Note: If Mr Langson Ngungu succumbs to the repressive mentality of Mr Katuka and the UPND and retracts his statement to police that he was assaulted by UPND senior officials,by whatever means, the police are likely to charge and arrest him for Giving False Information to a Public Officer contrary to the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

PICTURES: UPND SG Katuka in glasses and Ngungu in Red Cap.

