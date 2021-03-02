UPND Brings Back Operation Watermelon. …it’s the operation behind the fake money videos.

By Wiseman Tembo.

Lusaka – 1st March, 2021.

With the general elections fast approaching, the UPND are spending piles of cash on propaganda with the view of damaging the image of the ruling Patriotic Front Government because they have realized that they have no alternative policies in their monotonous messages that can subsequently make people vote for them.

In 2016 during the general election campaigns period, the UPND introduced what they called “operation watermelon” strategy or formula if you like. This strategy saw them dress their cadres in green PF regalia and then encourage them to cause all sorts of chaos and violence so that the unsuspecting members of public would stage a rebellion against the PF Government.

The operation watermelon strategy didn’t yield the UPND’s desired results in the previous election and they have now brought it back in a much more sophisticated, advanced and avant-garde form. Put it in a nutshell, it’s operation watermelon on steroids this time around. The UPND are now taking advantage of the people’s love for social media by bombarding it with fake “money videos” and pictures of their cadres clad in PF regalia brandishing enormous stashes of cash while masquerading as PF members.

The motive behind the fake money videos is to create an impression that the PF are empowering their cadres with huge amounts of money at the expense of ordinary Zambians who are desperately in need of money which must then result in a public furore. The UPND leadership knows that Zambians appreciate the development agenda of President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front and this is why it has resorted to using the propaganda operation watermelon, a very clear attempt to make Zambians turn against their Government but the PF and President Edgar Lungu are steps ahead of the UPND and this is why they now want to enact the Cyber security Bill into law in order to bring sanity to social media.

It’s no coincidence that the UPND are very afraid of the Cyber security Bill. They know for a fact that once the Bill is made law, their series of fake money videos propaganda will come to an abrupt end with their sponsored criminals brandishing fake Kwacha being visited by the long arm of the law.

The disturbing trending fake money video and pictures on social media is another well grounded reason why all Zambians must support the Cyber security Bill. It’s time we brought sanity to the Cyber space.

About The Author: Mr. Wiseman Tembo is a social and economic issues analyst.

