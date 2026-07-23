Ismaïla Madior Fall opens the ball of the trials of former ministers July 21, 2026

The former Minister of Justice under the regime of President Macky Sall, Ismaïla Madior Fall, appears today before the High Court of Justice. He is the first former member of the government to be tried by this court in the context of cases investigated following the second alternation.

Charged with attempted corruption, Ismaïla Madior Fall was placed under house arrest under electronic surveillance following his hearing before the Investigating Commission of the High Court of Justice. This case is linked to a plot of 9,598 m² located in Guédiawaye, initially allocated to the Ministry of Justice for the construction of a vast judicial complex. The project was to include a courthouse, a criminal records center, a medical-social center as well as a monitoring center for electronic bracelets. According to the elements of the file, the memorandum of understanding provided for the work to be financed with its own funds by the entrepreneur Cheikh Guèye. In return, a portion of the land base had to be transferred to him as payment.

Cheikh Guèye accuses, however, the former minister of having demanded a bribe of 250 million FCfa in exchange for signing the said protocol. He claims to have handed over an initial sum of 50 million FCfa in cash in the office of Ismaïla Madior Fall, in the presence of Mouhamed Anas El Bachir Wane. In the same case, the latter and Cheikh Guèye are being prosecuted for fraud on public funds, corruption, criminal association and money laundering.

A. DIOUF