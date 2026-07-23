UN candidacy: Macky Sall expresses his gratitude to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Former President of the Republic, Macky Sall, expressed his gratitude to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye after the official announcement of Senegal’s support for his candidacy for the post of Secretary General of the United Nations (UN).

In a message published Monday on his social networks, the former head of state said he had read the press release from the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs announcing Senegal’s support for his candidacy.

“I warmly thank HE President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and express my gratitude to him for this decision which honors me,” wrote Macky Sall.

A few hours earlier, the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs announced that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye had decided to provide Senegal’s official support for the candidacy of his predecessor for the post of Secretary General of the UN, following an audience granted to Macky Sall at the Palais de la République.

SG