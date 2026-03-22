Umoa-Titres market: 100 billion raised by Senegal

The State of Senegal, through the Public Treasury, obtained financing of 100 billion FCFA in Treasury Bonds on the West African Monetary Union Securities (Umoa-Titres) market on March 13. The entry into value date of this issue is set for March 16, 2026.

Senegal carried out its 11th intervention with a maturity of 364 days, on the West African Monetary Union (Umoa-Titres) securities market on March 13, 2026. In total, it obtained 100 billion CFA francs in Treasury Bonds.

According to the information note for this issue published by Umoa-Titres, Senegal’s next debt payments are estimated at 140.08 billion FCFA in debt service in March 2026.

It should be noted that the volume achieved in 2026 by the State of Senegal is 531.46 in Treasury Bills and 372.19 in Treasury Bonds. Which gives a total amount of 904 billion CFA francs. Of this amount, the capital repaid is 463 billion, i.e. in 162.08 Treasury Bills and 300.59 in Treasury Bonds.

Mr. DIEME