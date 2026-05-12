Ucad-Agropole program: 87 tonnes of onions per hectare produced by students

In total, 87 tonnes of onions per hectare were produced by students at the field school level of the Department of Plant Biology of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Ucad). The announcement was made by the university on Friday.

“Students from the Professional Licenses in Plant Agroresources and LPAG Entrepreneurship and in LSTS Seed Sciences and Technologies, at the field school level of the Department of Plant Biology of the Faculty of Sciences and Technology, successfully conducted a complete cycle of onion production resulting in an exceptional yield of 87 tonnes per hectare,” informs Cheikh Anta Diop University (Ucad).

In a note made public on Friday, the university underlines that this is a remarkable performance achieved by Ucad students as part of their practical training in plant production.

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This result illustrates the dynamism of practical training at Ucad and the relevance of the Ucad-Agropole program, which contributes to making the university a major player in Senegal’s agroeconomic development, agricultural innovation and youth entrepreneurship.

As a reminder, the objective of the Ucad-Agropole program is to strengthen the training offer through practice, develop new agricultural sectors and explore professional integration opportunities for graduates.

“In order to promote productive agriculture and student entrepreneurship, this production is made available to the community,” the text indicates.

Mariama DIEME