Ecotourism: Senegal wants to create the largest private reserve in West Africa

Senegal aims to become a flagship safari destination in West Africa thanks to the Grand Maka Yop Big 5 project. Supported by Lion Rouge, this $120 million initiative provides for the creation of a vast private reserve in Kaffrine, with the introduction of the famous African “Big 5”: the lion, the elephant, the leopard, the rhino and the buffalo.

Presented this Tuesday, May 5 during a press conference, the project represents an investment estimated at more than 120 million dollars. Its promoters wish to make this space a sanctuary dedicated to biodiversity, while developing a sustainable economic model based on green tourism, the protection of wildlife and the promotion of local communities.

The program notably provides for the introduction of more than fifty animal species, including the emblematic African “Big 5”: the lion, the leopard, the elephant, the rhino and the buffalo. Ultimately, the initiators believe that this infrastructure could significantly increase the performance of the Senegalese tourism sector.

For Adrian Mill, general director of Lion Rouge, several factors speak in favor of Senegal. He first cites the strategic geographical position of the country, accessible from Europe in a few hours, but also its natural and ecological potential which is still largely under-exploited. The project also intends to guarantee direct benefits to local populations thanks to the income generated by carbon credits.

However, the official launch of the project still depends on approval from the State of Senegal. A first phase covering 17,000 hectares is already envisaged, but administrative discussions are continuing with the Ministry of the Environment headed by Dr Abdourahmane Diouf.

Fatima Ba