Mbacké: an agro-pastoral farm to support the Kael solar power plant project

As part of the Livelihood Restoration Plan (PRMS) linked to the construction and operation of the 35 megawatt solar power plant, Senelec proceeded on Thursday to the development of an agro-pastoral farm in the commune of Kael, located in the department of Mbacké. The inaugural ceremony was held yesterday Thursday under the chairmanship of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Sovereignty, Mabouba Diagne.

Built on an area of ​​4 hectares, this agro-pastoral farm built in Kael is part of Senelec’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It aims to support the implementation of the program intended for people affected by the project (PAP) of the solar power plant. Through this initiative, the objective is to make the energy project a real engine of inclusive economic and social development.

More than 470 million FCFA in investments

Of the 4 hectares reserved for agro-pastoral exploitation, one hectare has been entirely developed to accommodate the various installations of farm 4 for an investment of 470,913,289 CFA francs. Presented as a pilot project reproducible on a national scale, this integrated model combines breeding, agriculture and community organization. It notably includes cattle fattening, poultry farming and fodder production activities.

The farm has two cattle breeding buildings comprising 26 boxes each and currently housing 35 head of cattle. It also has two buildings intended for laying hens and broilers, with two nurseries housing 1024 and 1000 chicks respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the general director of Senelec, Bassirou Sylla indicated that this initiative reflects the company’s desire to ensure that the energy transition is accompanied by the creation of economic and social value for the benefit of populations. According to him, this project fully integrates environmental and societal dimensions.

“Ensuring that the energy produced here in Kael directly contributes to sustainably improving the living conditions of the communities,” explained Mr. Sylla. Thus, for the organizational structure, the 14 PAPs are grouped into GIEs and benefit from support guaranteeing technical monitoring and sustainable structuring of their activities.

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The mayor of Kael, El Hadji Bâ, praised the inclusive and participatory approach which led to the creation of this infrastructure, thanks to the involvement of territorial authorities and impacted populations. In collaboration with the people affected, he made a commitment to make this farm a model of success on a sub-regional scale.

“We will spare no effort to make this farm a place for organized visits and sharing of experiences,” he declared, specifying that all arrangements will be made with the administrative authorities to develop with all stakeholders a code of conduct capable of deterring any destructive activity.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Sovereignty, Mabouba Diagne, considered that this achievement illustrates the government’s commitment to the sustainable development of agriculture and livestock. He thus welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Energy through Senelec.

“Coming to Kael, making an investment of this kind, building an agro-pastoral farm of this size is very important,” he said, reaffirming his congratulations to the general director of Senelec.