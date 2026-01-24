Two apostles of the Mahdi January 20, 2026

In his prophetic mission, Seydina Limamou Laye was surrounded by scholars from the very beginning. The first followers of the Call were unanimously recognized for their modesty, their deep piety and their sincere fear of God. Among them, two figures particularly stood out: Cheikh Makhtar Lô, eminent companion of the Mahdi and great mukhadam, and Cheikh Mamour Diakhate.

Cheikh Makhtar Lô, also known as Matar Nar, spent a large part of his youth in the village of Niomré, renowned as a center of knowledge and memorization of the Holy Quran.

In an article shared by the scientific committee, it is reported that “Sheikh Makhtar came into the world at a time when the thirst for knowledge deeply animated minds. He couldn’t escape this dynamic. He committed himself to it with ardor, traveling through many parts of the country and even beyond, as far as Mauritania, in order to satisfy his incessant quest for knowledge.

He thus acquired immense knowledge, as Baye Doune Pathé confirms in his work “Diawabou Saa’il”, where he describes Cheikh Makhtar as “an exegete endowed with multiple skills in various fields”. He mastered the Holy Quran perfectly and was distinguished by his exceptional linguistic skills, which earned him the title of “Tafsir”, expert in exegesis and Quranic translation.

When Seydina Limamou Laye (Rta) launched her Appeal at the end of the 19th century, it resonated in almost all regions of the country. Cheikh Makhtar Lô was not only one of those who heard it, but above all one of those who had the privilege of believing in it with conviction.

In his work “Bouchral Mouhibiine wa Taykhizoul Djahiliine”, he writes: “We have learned in ancient books that Imam Al-Mahdi will appear in the West and that he will be the fifth chosen one called to govern the world after the four who preceded him”.

Sheikh Makhtar was part of the restricted circle of men in whom the Mahdi placed absolute trust, just like Seydina Issa. He was one of the scribes of these two great spiritual figures.

His nephew, Imam Mouhamadou Sakhir Gaye, repository of his knowledge, reported that Sheikh Makhtar possessed a remarkable gift in the translation of the Holy Quran as well as in the interpretation of dreams.

Out of humility and fear of Allah, Sheikh Makhtar refuses any photographic representation of his person. The worship of his Lord constituted his only enjoyment. He leaves no image of himself.

During the Mahdi’s lifetime, he resided at his side. It was only after Seydina Limamou Laye was reminded of God that he settled permanently in Yeumbeul, where he taught knowledge and sharia. For many years, he was the imam of the Yeumbeul mosque.

His best-known work remains “Bouchral Mouhibiine wa Taykhizoul Djahiliine”, written at the request of Seydina Issa, on instructions received from her father. Seydina Issa confided to him: “I saw Seydina Limamou (Rta) three times. He ordered me to ask you to write his life story. He entrusted this mission to you, not to me.”

Sheikh Makhtar himself confirmed this injunction from the start of his work, specifying that he had been asked to relate some of the many miracles of the Mahdi, Imam of the “Arifîn”, the greatest knowers of God.

In addition to this major work, he is also the author of several writings of great spiritual value, including “Dou’a’oul Zawdi Al-Mouridine” and “Salatoul Nanhti bil Rassoulillah”.

Suffering from a slight fever, he died in 1940. He was buried in Diamalaye.

Cheikh Mamour Diakhate, from dreams to allegiance

Cheikh Mamour Diakhaté was born in the village of Keur Malé, in the Thiès region.

At the age of 18, he heard about Imam Al-Mahdi. During this period, he was marked by recurring visions in which a man appeared to him in dreams, presenting himself as the promised Imam Al-Mahdi.

Troubled by these dreams, he opened up to his father, who explained to him that the appearance of the Mahdi was indeed expected at that time.

With paternal authorization, Cheikh Mamour Diakhate set out in search of the Mahdi. He sold three of his sheep, gave part of the money to his parents and kept the rest as an offering, in case he met the Imam.

According to information collected during an interview conducted by the scientific committee with Cheikh Omar Diakhate, his son, he continued his journey to Dakar, where he met the cadi Thierno Mbaye Sylla.

To the latter, he explains the reasons for his coming. The qadi then replied: “In Yoff there is a man who claims to be the promised Imam Al-Mahdi. If you want, I can show you the way.”

Cheikh Mamour went to Yoff, where he found Seydina Limamou Laye at the mosque, after the Al-Asr prayer, chanting the zikr “Lâ ilâha illa Allah”.

He immediately recognized the man from his visions. He knelt before him and recounted his journey.

The Mahdi asked him: “If you saw this man with your own eyes, would you recognize him? » — “Yes,” he replied, “and I see no difference between him and you.”

Seydina Limamou then placed her hand on her heart and declared: “I am the expected Imam Al-Mahdi. What do you wish, Mamour? » — “I wish to become one of your disciples.”

It was entrusted to Cheikh Makhtar Lô for the transcription of the wird, then to Seydina Issa for its teaching and accommodation.

After his allegiance, Cheikh Mamour asked permission to complete his religious education.

The Mahdi placed his hand on his head and prayed for him. This prayer was answered: Cheikh Mamour later became famous for the breadth and depth of his religious knowledge.

Ndeye Fatou Diery Diagne