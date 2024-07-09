Transfer window: Congolese Samuel Essende heads to the Bundesliga

FC Augsburg have made official the arrival of Congolese international Samuel Essende, who has signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

“FC Augsburg strengthens its attack and signs Congolese international Samuel Essende. The 26-year-old arrives from FC Vizela, relegated to the Portuguese first division, and has signed a contract with FCA until June 30, 2028. The clubs have agreed not to disclose the transfer terms.”the German club said in an official statement on Friday.

Trained at PSG, Samuel Essendé is coming off a successful season with Vizela, where he scored 15 goals with the Portuguese team. Achievements that allowed him to finish fourth in the championship’s top scorers ranking.