Tivaouane: a series of burglaries worries residents of the city center

Residents of downtown Tivaouane can no longer sleep soundly due to a series of burglaries. Indeed, on the night of June 9 to 10, 2026, two shops located in the Ndoutt and Darou Salam districts were visited by thieves.

The shop of Mr. Same Guèye, distributor of household appliances, was visited at night, around 3 a.m., by criminals. According to the testimonies collected, the latter broke down the two access doors to the business. They took eight cell phones, a drone, six luxury watches, glasses and chargers.

A second store was visited in the Darou Salam district using the same process. The padlocks and locks of the general power supply belonging to Mory Seck were broken by the criminals.

The latter then took away the money found on site, estimated at 600,000 FCFA, as well as three packs of canned drinks. Powerless in the face of this crime, the two victims filed a complaint against X at the Tivaouane urban police station.

Remember that, on the night of February 22 to 23, a jewelry store was robbed and valuable jewelry taken. Worried, some residents of the districts of downtown Tivaouane, particularly traders, are calling for the resumption of night patrols.

They also requested the establishment of a new police station or a police station in Tivaouane in order to strengthen the security of people and their property.