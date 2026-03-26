Thiaroye: an individual arrested with 97 stolen WiFi modems

The Thiaroye district police station arrested an individual for criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen goods relating to a batch of 97 Wi-Fi modems. He was placed in police custody for the aforementioned reasons.

In a note published on Saturday, the Senegalese police indicate that the operation follows a complaint filed by the head of the Litigation department of a telephone operator and Internet service provider.

“The complainant reported the existence of a network for the concealment and illegal marketing of Wi-Fi modems, operating within the Thiaroye market. In order to confirm this information, an agent from the injured structure came to the scene as a client,” reports the police.

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Thus, after locating a suspect in possession of a terminal, he placed an order for 80 modems at a unit price of 2,500 FCFA. An appointment was then set by the respondent, time to gather the stock.

“A surveillance and intervention mission was entrusted to elements of the Police Station’s Research Brigade. The suspect was surprised and arrested in possession of ninety-seven (97) Wi-Fi modems belonging to the complainant structure,” continues the same source.

During his interrogation, the accused, according to the police, tried to deny the facts, alleging that the material came from a supplier established at the “Sales Room” in Dakar.

After his hearing, he was placed in police custody for the aforementioned reasons. Concerning the 97 modems, they were reported to the service for the purposes of the investigation.

Mariama DIEME