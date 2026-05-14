The SAR, a performance model: strategic arm of the State for energy sovereignty (by Ibrahima Mbow, GC design engineer) May 8, 2026

Let us join in the congratulations addressed to the government for the feat of recovering the Yakar-Teranga gas block. This demonstrates his constant commitment to making Senegal a sovereign country.

Yakar-Teranga is a strategic asset whose block represents one of the largest gas fields in Senegal. If the State strengthens its control (via PETROSEN), the objective should not only be to capture more tax revenues or royalties, but above all to secure domestic gas supplies, reduce dependence on imports of petroleum products, fuel national industrialization and create a local value chain.

In the absence of an industrial strategy, recovering the block without structured domestic use would simply amount to changing the shareholding without transforming the economy. It is then appropriate to analyze in depth the implications of withdrawal on the overall ecosystem.

As such, Senegal has a technical arm which requires strategic repositioning for the purposes of optimal exploitation and transformation of its gas and oil resources. Especially when it concerns an industrial tool legitimately anchored in the energy sector. Who, moreover, has invested in a dynamic of continuous improvement while displaying historic performances based on transparency, ethics and results-based management, since taking office as director of the SAR.

It must be said without any pretension: Mamadou Abib Diop is the consummate embodiment of transformational leadership, with a single word as a compass: RESULT. As the other said: it’s not because things are difficult that we don’t dare. It’s because we don’t dare that they are difficult.

Let me state it here. He courageously takes the path of profound transformation. Since his appointment in May 2024, he made the application of the public procurement code an absolute priority, even though the decree requiring the structure to comply with this code dates from 2022. Being a seasoned industrial technician, he quickly understood the potential of the SAR and launched a media offensive to defend the urgent need to increase the scope of coverage of the national market in quality finished products.

Its approach is based on a clear triptych: economic pedagogy, technical demonstration and storytelling around energy sovereignty. This largely explains how he managed to make public opinion an ally on the need for a second refining site, while posting solid and unprecedented financial results.

This is why the State must hurry to strengthen its collaboration with the SAR, for the sake of consistency in its desire for sovereignty. We usually say it: Senegal does not lack quality human resources. But it is clear that such resources are rare, also driven by principles of patriotism and values ​​of jub, jubal, jubanti.

Without any propaganda intention, the SAR naturally stands as a strategic pillar due to our status as an oil-producing state. If the State does not control its approval, it remains vulnerable, failing to take inspiration from Sonatrach in Algeria, Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia or Petronas in Malaysia.

The time is more than favorable to make the Société Africaine de Raffinage (SAR) a pillar of the Senegalese industrial sector. This orientation is justified in several respects (economic, strategic and social), and takes on its full meaning in the context of the transformative ambition carried by the 2050 Agenda, combined with recent energy advances which are repositioning Senegal on the regional scene.

1. Energy sovereignty

Senegal is seeking to reduce its dependence on imports of refined petroleum products. A more efficient SAR would make it possible to secure fuel supplies, limit the risks linked to international price fluctuations and strengthen national energy autonomy. With the exploitation of offshore resources like the GTA project and the Sangomar field, having a strong domestic refinery becomes even more strategic.

2. Creation of local value

Instead of exporting raw materials and then reimporting high-cost finished products, the SAR can locally transform crude oil, develop a national value chain and encourage the emergence of spin-off industries (plastics, lubricants, petrochemicals, transport). This increases the added value created in Senegal.

3. Job creation

A modernized SAR can generate direct jobs (engineers, technicians, operators, workers) and indirect jobs (logistics, maintenance, subcontracting, distribution), thus helping to absorb part of youth unemployment.

4. Reduction of the trade deficit

Massive imports of refined products weigh on the trade balance. Greater local production would make it possible to reduce foreign exchange outflows, improve the trade balance and, ultimately, export to the West African sub-region.

5. Strengthening industrialization

Energy is the foundation of all industrialization. A strong SAR supports cement plants, transportation, agro-industry and manufacturing industries. Without accessible and stable energy, the industrialization so desired by the State remains fragile, if not doomed to failure.

6. Geostrategic position of Senegal

Thanks to its maritime facade and the port of Dakar, Senegal can become a regional energy hub for West Africa. The SAR could supply neighboring countries such as Mali, Guinea, Gambia and Mauritania.

7. Stability of domestic prices

A strong domestic refinery can help the state better regulate fuel prices and limit the impact of global shocks on consumers.

Ultimately, the SAR does not only concern oil: it is an issue of sovereignty, industrialization and economic development for Senegal. In a “Yakar Teranga” logic, this can symbolize confidence in the country’s ability to transform its resources into sustainable prosperity.

Ibrahima MBOW

GC Design Engineer